Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,478,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adient by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.