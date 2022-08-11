Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $481.33 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.95 and its 200 day moving average is $478.81. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

