Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

