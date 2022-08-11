Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

