Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $287.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $289.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

