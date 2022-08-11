National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$101.19 Average PT from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:NA opened at C$91.60 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.03.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.