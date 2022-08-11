National Bankshares Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.39.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE CHR opened at C$3.00 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$609.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

