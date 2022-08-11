Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Up 3.1%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFRTF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

