NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

