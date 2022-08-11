OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Financial Analysis

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $90.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 4.04 $112.97 million $4.63 15.77 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.43 $146.15 million $3.07 9.44

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 23.92% 12.01% 1.63% OFG Bancorp 25.87% 14.64% 1.49%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Triumph Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.