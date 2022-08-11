Oppenheimer Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $425.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $407.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -201.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.81 and a 200-day moving average of $394.89. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,916,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.