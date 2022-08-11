Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.6 %
Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.31.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.20%.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
