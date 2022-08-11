Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

