Parkland Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,407,745.29. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

