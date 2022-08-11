Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Paylocity Trading Up 3.8 %

Paylocity stock opened at $271.08 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

