PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $17.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 291.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 194,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

