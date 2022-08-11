Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Pick n Pay Stores Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Pick n Pay Stores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

