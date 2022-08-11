Piper Sandler Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $278.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 6.9 %

SWAV stock opened at $277.41 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $277.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,438 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,719,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

