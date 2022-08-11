Pivotal Research Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $64.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

