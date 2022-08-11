PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGS stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.