PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Price Target Cut to €2.30 by Analysts at Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.30 ($2.35) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTNY. Cheuvreux raised PostNL from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. PostNL has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

