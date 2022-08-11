PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 20.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PPL by 36.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

