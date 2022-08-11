Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $84,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.