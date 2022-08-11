Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 16,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 113.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 31.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 626,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $323,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

