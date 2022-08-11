Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 16,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 113.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 31.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 626,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $323,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.