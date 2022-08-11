Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Cut to €13.30

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Proximus Price Performance

BGAOY opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

