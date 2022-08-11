PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.