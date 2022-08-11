PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.
Insider Activity at PubMatic
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
