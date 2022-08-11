Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.31 million, a PE ratio of -42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 424,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 44,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

