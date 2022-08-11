QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT Raised to GBX 375 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.00) to GBX 361 ($4.36) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 382 ($4.62) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

