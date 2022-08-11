Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $168.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $168.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.4% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

