Qudian (NYSE:QD) versus Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Critical Contrast

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.51 -$91.15 million N/A N/A Qudian $259.55 million 1.04 $92.44 million ($0.03) -35.65

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.64, meaning that its share price is 1,164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -252.79% -19.65% Qudian -2.65% -0.45% -0.40%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Qudian on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

