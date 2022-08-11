Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RJF opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.