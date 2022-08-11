RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL stock opened at $252.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,203.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

