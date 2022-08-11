Redrow (LON:RDW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $543.28

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 543.28 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($6.94). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 573.50 ($6.93), with a volume of 850,176 shares traded.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.80) to GBX 784 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.58) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 837 ($10.11).

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 543.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.02.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

