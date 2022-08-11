Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
