Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

REPYY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Repsol from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Repsol to €15.20 ($15.51) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.