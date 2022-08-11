Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Ark Jon Vander Sells 14,100 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

