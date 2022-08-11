Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

STRO opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

