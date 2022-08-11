Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
