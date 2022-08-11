Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in WestRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

