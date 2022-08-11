ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,300,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $243.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.