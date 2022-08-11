ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $243.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

