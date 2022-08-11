ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at ResMed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,300,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.