ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.
ResMed Price Performance
RMD stock opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,300,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
