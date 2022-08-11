Reviewing AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $315.93 million 2.94 $65.76 million $2.38 20.24 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.47 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMERISAFE and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 15.64% 11.76% 3.45% Atlas Financial N/A N/A -10.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AMERISAFE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Atlas Financial

(Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.