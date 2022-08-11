Reviewing Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) & The Competition

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Environmental Tectonics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics Competitors -72.70% -120.06% -7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million $1.81 million -3.85 Environmental Tectonics Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.28

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Environmental Tectonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Environmental Tectonics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics Competitors 40 425 898 31 2.66

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Environmental Tectonics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Environmental Tectonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

