Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $655.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $655.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Investec raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 618 ($7.47) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

