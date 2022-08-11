Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

