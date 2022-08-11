RLI (NYSE:RLI) versus First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Financial Comparison

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

RLI has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than First Acceptance.

This table compares First Acceptance and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -4.58% -13.71% -3.90% RLI 15.88% 18.86% 4.97%

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.19 -$1.23 million ($0.33) -4.39 RLI $1.18 billion 4.35 $279.35 million $3.72 30.40

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats First Acceptance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

