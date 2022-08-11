Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roblox were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE:RBLX opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
