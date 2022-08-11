Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,570,000 after purchasing an additional 430,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,966,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

GIL stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

