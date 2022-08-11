Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 3.2 %

TM stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

