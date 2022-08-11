Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 405,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

